DMPD: Child Startled Awake as Burglar Breaks in Through Bedroom Window

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man was arrested overnight after police say he broke into a Des Moines apartment through a child’s bedroom window, waking the child and forcing the family to flee.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says it happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment in the 2000 block of King Ave. A child woke up and saw the man removing the window screen and trying to open the window.

The residents of the apartment, two adults and two children, fled and called police.

When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old Michael Henle trying to hide in the apartment’s kitchen.

Police say he had rummaged through doors and cabinets in the residence as well as gone through wallets searching for cash and credit cards.

Henle was taken into custody and is charged with 2nd degree burglary. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of $10,000.