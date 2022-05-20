DES MOINES, IOWA — A man wanted for questioning in a March homicide investigation in Des Moines has now been arrested and charged with shooting a man earlier this week. Brian Houston, Jr. was taken into custody on Friday and charged with Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police say Houston shot and seriously injured a man on Monday in the 1200 block of 13th Street in Des Moines. A 55-year-old year old man was injured in the shooting. Police say Houston was carrying a handgun when he was arrested on Friday.

Des Moines Police say they had been looking for Houston since March. That is when a material witness warrant was issued for him in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old Blake Myers. Myers was the third homicide victim of the year in Des Moines. Houston is not facing charges related to Myers’ death at this time and police say that investigation remains open.