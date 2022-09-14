DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man for a shooting that occurred on Court Ave. early Friday morning.

Terrion Javari Maxfield, 25, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and gun and drug offenses in connection to a shooting at 3rd Street and Court Ave. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. and left one individual critically injured.

At around the same time the shooting took place, a man stabbed another person who was also hospitalized with serious injuries, the police said.

The police are asking the public for assistance in locating a man who has been identified as a suspect in the stabbing incident. If you have any information on the person pictured below, you are asked to contact Des Moines Police Department detectives at (515)971-0729 or submit an anonymous tip at (515)223-1400.

Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

