DMPD: 15-Year-Old Leads Officers on High-Speed Chase, Hits Three Police Vehicles

DES MOINES, Iowa – A 15-year-old male is in police custody after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase and rammed three police vehicles Tuesday morning.

The chase began at 9:54 a.m. when an officer clocked a driver going 87 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone on westbound I-235 near downtown Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The officer initiated a traffic stop but the driver refused to pull over and instead exited the interstate near 19th Street and MLK Pkway. The driver then headed northbound on MLK in the southbound lanes and near 19th St. and University Ave. struck a police vehicle. Another police vehicle tried to block the chase suspect in but was also hit.

Police say the chase ended at 39th and Rollins, south of the interstate, when an officer used a pit maneuver. The maneuver pushed the chase suspect’s car into a driveway and it was blocked in by a police SUV.

The officer got out of their SUV to approach the car and the suspect put it in reverse and rammed the SUV. The car was disable at that point and officers were able to take the suspect, a 15-year-old male, into custody.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

Police are still investigating the incident and expect to release more information about the chase later Tuesday.