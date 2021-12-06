DMPD: 1 person arrested in connection with multiple overnight arson fires

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a series of fires they say were intentionally set late Sunday night into Monday morning on the east side of the city. One person is now in custody and charged in connection to one of those fires.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, so far they’ve received seven reports of arson that are being investigated.

The fires they are investigating as arson are:

1500 block of Tiffin Ave. – 11:30 p.m., 05 Dec., Vehicle fire

3000 block of E. 13th St – 11:50 p.m., 05 Dec., Vehicle fire that also damaged residence

3100 block of Wright St. – 11:59 p.m., 05 Dec., Vehicle fire

3300 block of E. 9th St. – 12:05 a.m., 06 Dec., Vehicle fire

3000 block of E. 8th St. – 12:50 a.m., 06 Dec., Vehicle fire

1300 block of Boyd St. – 2:02 a.m., 06 Dec., Vehicle fire that also damaged residence

700 block of Hull Ave. – 2:18 a.m., 06 Dec., Electrical box fire

After someone was spotted leaving the scene of the fire in the 700 block of Hull Avenue, police chased them and 32-year-old Andrew Anthony was taken into custody.

Anthony, of Des Moines, is charged with one count of second-degree arson and possession of methamphetamine. Police say additional charges are expected as the investigation progresses.

Anthony will be booked into the Polk County Jail Monday morning.