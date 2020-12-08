DMFD: Smoke Detectors Saved Two Lives in Morning House Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters are crediting smoke detectors for saving two lives Tuesday morning after a home in the Good Park neighborhood caught fire.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 1100 block of 18th Street just after 6:00 a.m. on a fire and when they arrived they found flames coming from the front of the home.

The two occupants of the home were able to escape without injury and firefighters say the smoke detectors that woke them saved their lives.

“I can’t highlight the importance of smoke detectors enough. They did save two lives this morning. the occupants were asleep when the fire came out. They came out of their rooms and had heavy smoke in the house but they were able to exit away from the fire, to the rear of the structure without being injured. I don’t think it would have been a real good situation for them had they not had smoke detectors in their house. I can say that they saved two lives this morning,” Lt. Mickey Kinzenbaw with the Des Moines Fire Department said.

Once on scene, crews were able to knock down the fire pretty quickly.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.