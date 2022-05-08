DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building early Sunday morning.

Capt. Ken Larson with the Des Moines Fire Department said the call came in around 4:11 a.m. When firefighters arrived to SW 9th Street and Loomis Avenue, they saw flames on the outside of the building and smoke inside. They were able to knock down the fire.

Fire officials say the three occupants of the three apartments and a dog were all able to safely get out. No injuries were reported.

The department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Part of SW 9th Street, across from Lincoln High school, was closed to give crews room to work. It was reopened after about an hour. Des Moines Police were on scene to assist.