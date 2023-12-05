DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Pantry Network saw the largest number of individuals ever in its 47-year history in November.

DMARC announced in a press release on Tuesday that 26,469 unique individuals used the food pantry, with the total number of pantry visits exceeding 30,000 for the first time. This exceeds the previous record set in August 2023 by 22%, DMARC said.

“We are coming to grips with the prospect that this rate of growth is not sustainable anymore,” Matt Unger, DMARC CEO, said. “It’s terrifying. I usually try and seek out the silver lining in these situations, but this rise in people struggling to meet their basic human needs is akin to nothing short of an emergency. It isn’t happening miles away. Even if you can’t see it, this could be affecting your neighbors, your co-worker, or even your friends and family.”

Unger also said the cost of food is just one part of a larger crisis. The rising cost of housing, childcare, and transportation continue to outpace wages, causing many to struggle and seek out help, he said.

According to DMARC, 1 in 4 households in Iowa are below the United Way Asset Limited Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) threshold. This threshold represents individuals whose income is above the Federal Poverty Level, but it’s still not enough to afford basic needs like housing, childcare, and food.

