DES MOINES – Des Moines Area Religious Council’s food pantry network has seen a record number of visitors over November totaling nearly 27,000, which is 22% more than the previous record set in August of this year.

Blake Willadsen, a Marketing and Communications Manager at DMARC, said that the increase in need is an emergency.

“What we’re seeing right now really is an emergency in our community. So the best way to help an emergency is grab a shovel if you see a flood and if you’re going to go out and support there’s more than one way to do it. But just by helping to talk about what’s happening you can create connections and partnerships with organizations like ours,” Willadsen

Willadsen said the the public can help by donating food, funds, or time. DMARC can buy two to six times more food with the same amount of money as individuals can due to bulk purchases.

