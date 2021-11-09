DMARC launches capital campaign to relocate its headquarters

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, the nonprofit Des Moines Area Religious Council launched its “Food Today, Change Tomorrow” capital campaign. The campaign aims to raise $5.6 million to relocate its current DMARC headquarters from its existing facility on Mulberry Street to Army Post Road.

“This campaign is called ‘Food Today, Change Tomorrow,'” said DMARC Chief Executive Officer Matt Unger. “And part of that is providing food to folks today, should hopefully change their tomorrow.”

The nonprofit says since 2014, the need to feed people in the community has risen, and the pandemic accelerated that need.

DMARC’s relocation will triple the amount of warehouse space, provide office and meeting spaces, a volunteer sorting area and breakroom, and add an on-site food pantry. According to the nonprofit, the building will also provide space for a future tenant to lease.

DMARC operates out of several different locations, but the site on Army Post Road would help the nonprofit’s workflow in a single place.

“To have a location that’s good to our volunteers, to have a pantry on-site, and have space available for interfaith partners to use as well is really important,” said Unger.

While the nonprofit continues to renovate its new space, it hopes to create a presence on Des Moines’ south side.

Unger says, “We think we’re creating kind of a CARE Corridor in this part of town.”

To donate to the “Food Today, Change Tomorrow” campaign, visit their website www.dmarcunited.org/donate