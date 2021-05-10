DMARC Celebrating 45 Year Anniversary with Food Drive

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Religious Council, or DMARC, is celebrating 45 years of operating its food pantry.

A week-long food drive starting Monday, called “Drive for 45”, is marking the occasion. You can participate at stores like Hy-Vee, Fareway, Price Chopper, and even Gateway Market by dropping off any non-perishable food item into a red barrel located near the store’s entrance.

DMARC says the top three most needed items are peanut butter, canned fruit in 100-percent juice, and whole-grain cereal.

“Peanut butter is a really good item for folks to get protein but it’s also, you know kids like it, and it’s really easy to put on bread and make a peanut butter sandwich and things like that. Fruit canned in juice as we always try to provide healthier options for the items that are canned and fruit canned in juice is just a little healthier than canned and heavy syrup, and then cereal again is a really easy item for families who maybe don’t have a lot of time in the morning to make breakfast, and we asked for whole grains cereal, that is 10 grams of sugar or less,” said Luke Elzinga, Communications and Advocacy Manager for DMARC.

The food drive will run through Sunday, May 16th.

DMARC is also hosting its annual Spring Greens fundraiser this Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Colby Park in Windsor Heights. The event will be held both in-person and virtually. You can purchase a basket to take home to eat.

You can buy tickets for the event on the DMARC website.