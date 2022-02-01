ANKENY, Iowa — You can help Des Moines Area Community College students graduate by sitting in the dentist chair.

DMACC’s dental hygiene program is looking for more patients after seeing a decline in patients due to COVID-19.

The program offers public dental cleanings at a fraction of the cost. All ages are welcome for the services.

This experience is part of the students’ graduation requirement. DMACC dental hygiene instructor Jacquelyn Kollasch said this experience prepares students for the next step in their careers.

“Graduates are in high demand. They tend to get hired right away right after school. So we need more patients in order to meet that demand for them to graduate,” Kollasch said.

The first appointment takes about four hours. If additional treatment is required, they do give out referrals.

You can go to their website at www.dmacc.edu/students/Pages/dental.aspx to see a list of services included in the appointment.

If you would like to make an appointment, you can also call (515) 964- 6280.