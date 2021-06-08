DMACC to resume in-person classes on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College will resume some classes on Wednesday as the college continues to investigate a cybersecurity incident that impacted its network.

All fully in-person and partially in-person classes will resume at their regular times on Wednesday. In-person classes that were scheduled to begin on Monday will now begin on Thursday.

All virtual classes remain canceled for Wednesday and won’t resume until 24 hours after the network is restored.

DMACC campuses remained closed on Tuesday following a data security incident that happened last week. DMACC shut down portions of its network on Friday and all campuses were closed Monday as well because of the issue.

“Our IT Department and outside cyber experts have been working around the clock to get full service restored and determine what, if any, data was compromised,” said DMACC President Rob Denson. “To date, we have no evidence that any student or faculty information has been acquired or is at risk as a result of this incident.”

The FBI has also joined the investigation into the cybersecurity incident.