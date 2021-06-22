DMACC still negotiating with hackers that shut down its network

ANKENY, Iowa – Des Moines Area Community College says it is still in negotiations with hackers who shut down the college’s computer networks earlier this month.

DMACC President Rob Denson says it does not look like any student or staff information was compromised but has confirmed it was a ransomware attack.

Fortunately, the college did not have to pay a ransom and it has been able to rely on the college’s insurance company to handle the details.

According to Denson, experts have gone through more than 6,000 DMACC computers searching for malicious software.

Network services were restored to the point that online classes could resume last week and students do have access to most of the the web info system.