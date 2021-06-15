DMACC says ‘unforeseen delays’ mean re-start of online classes has been pushed back

ANKENY, Iowa – It will be at least one more day before Des Moines Area Community College will be able to resume online classes, following a cybersecurity issue that forced the shutdown of the school’s network on June 4th.

DMACC had hoped to have the network up an running so online classes could begin again Tuesday, but in a statement on the school’s website said “some unforeseen delays” meant they would not be ready.

The school says, “Please know that our IT team continues to work around the clock, and once the DMACC network is fully back online, our plan is for online-only classes to resume the very next day.”

Face to face classes are meeting as scheduled and any new in-person classes that had been scheduled to start on June 7th are now beginning June 15th.

The school says it will continue to provide updates to students on when the network will be restored and they will be able to log back on.