DMACC Nursing Graduate Looks Forward to Joining the Fight Against COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the pandemic, this month 98 nursing students graduated from Des Moines Area Community College eager to join the fight against COVID-19.

Josie Claassen was among the 98 students to graduate from the school’s nursing program this year.

“I’m really excited to just kind of be done and do my own thing and get out there and help as much as I can,” said Claassen. “It’s been a long two years, but we got through it.”

Claassen said earning her degree through a pandemic was not easy.

“I haven’t seen my classmates in like a year,” said Claassen. “The last semester for our preceptorship, we were able to go into the hospital and take care of actual patients.”

This graduate said nursing runs in her family. Claassen said some of her cousins are nurses and her grandmother also graduated from DMACC and was a nurse.

School officials said that despite the pandemic, they feel confident about their students going into the medical field.

“Even in these times of uncertainty, our students in health and public services are motivated by the right reasons, so they’re the ones that make a difference,” said DMACC Administrator for Health and Public Services Dr. Arthur Brown.

Although Claassen feels prepared about entering the medical field, she plans to lean on her grandmother for support. “She’s my rock through this. She gets me,” she said.