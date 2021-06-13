DMACC ‘making progress’ on network, looks to resume online classes Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College says it is making progress restoring its network and tentatively plans to resume online-only classes on Tuesday.

DMACC plans to complete “priority network restoration” on Monday, which means online-only classes should be able to resume the following day.

DMACC has been unable to hold online-only classes for more than a week after a cybersecurity incident impacted a portion of its network. In response, the college took certain systems offline, including online instruction, until the situation could be assessed and resolved.

DMACC President Rob Denson has said in previous statements that they have no evidence that any student or faculty information was stolen or is at risk because of the cybersecurity incident. The FBI began investigating the incident last week.

