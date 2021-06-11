DMACC internet servers still shut down after cybersecurity incident

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College is still offline after an unknown incident possibly compromised their computers last Friday.

DMACC’s online classes are still cancelled, and students are unable to access any materials through the college’s server. The college’s website only shows a plain-text agenda of each day’s events, along with reminders not to log in through on-campus computers.

A screenshot of the Des Moines Area Community College website on June 11, 2021.

DMACC president Rob Denson told WHO 13 that he is optimistic the servers will come back on in a few days. He also said online students will be able to get academically back on track once the issue is resolved.

Denson also said in a prior statement there was “no evidence that any student or faculty information has been acquired or is at risk as a result of this incident.”

The server shutdown has also affected residents of the Campus View Apartments next to DMACC’s Ankeny campus. The building does not have Wi-Fi after the incident because it relies on DMACC’s connection.

“I called my mom and said, ‘Can you pay for my phone bill? I don’t think I can,'” said Halima Mobusheri, a former student of DMACC’s Iowa Culinary Institute who still resides at Campus View. “I didn’t think I could go this long without having any Wi-Fi, and I’m not even in class. The people in classes, I do not know how they’re going to last.”

In-person classes restarted at DMACC’s campuses earlier in the week.