DMACC Hosting Event to Help Students Complete FAFSA Forms After Seeing Decrease in Applications

ANKENY, Iowa — Wednesday night, Des Moines Area Community College and the Iowa College Access Network will host a virtual event helping Iowa students fill out FAFSA forms.

According to DMACC, Iowa colleges and universities are seeing a six-percent decrease in FAFSA applications.

“If high school seniors aren’t planning now on how they’re going to be able to afford to go to college, what will the environment look like as we get closer to fall,” Financial Director at DMACC, Ean Freels questioned. “We don’t want to continue that downward trend in FAFSA application because it’s a leading indicator on whether or not students are going to go to college and we want those high school seniors to consider going to college.”

The FAFSA application cycle for the 2021-22 school year opened on October 1st of last year and closes this June.

According to the National College Attainment Network, there has been a 16-percent decrease nationwide of high school students completing the FAFSA form compared to this time last year.

The Vice President of Programs for the Iowa College Access Network, Eric Danielson, said families who complete the FAFSA form well before the deadline have a better chance of receiving more federal funding.

DMACC and ICAN said the goal of Wednesday night’s event is to alleviate any confusion about the application process and talk students through the form step by step.

“We just really want to encourage them to go ahead and get it done and filled out. It does not mean that they have to take out a student loan,” Danielson said. “It’s just getting the ball rolling to see what you’re able to qualify for.”

This virtual event will begin at 5:00 p.m.