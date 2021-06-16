DMACC hopes to finally restart online learning Thursday after cyber attack

ANKENY, IOWA — Des Moines Area Community College hopes to once again welcome all enrolled students in class and online on Thursday after weeks of being shutdown by a cyber security attack.

DMACC closed all learning down on Friday, June 4th – citing a ‘cybersecurity issue’. That ‘issue’ involved an apparent attack on the school’s computer network, shutting down most campus Students were able to return to class last week, but the start of online classes has continued to be postponed.

The school’s website posted an updated message Wednesday announcing online classes would begin again on June 17th. The school says new deadlines and coursework plans will be announced as classes restart.