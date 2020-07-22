DMACC Grant Helping 80 Young Adults with Career and Technical Training

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is being rewarded with an over $1.1 million grant to help young Des Moines adults gain an education.

The grant is to help students between the ages of 18 and 24 in getting technical training to jumpstart a career, but it’s more than just support in the classroom.

“In addition to tuition, books, supplies, we know that there’s a lot more that happens to students outside of the classroom where they need some support. So that can be transportation, child care costs, those types of different things that our case managers will be working with those students to help identify. Often times those become barriers to students being successful in the classroom,” Kay Maher, DMACC’s Employment Training Specialist said.

The three-year grant will pay for all tuition and fees for 80 qualified students, providing career technical training, and intensive personal and career counseling services to support and facilitate completion of the program. The training will take less than a year to complete and can be in over 10 different careers including:

· Administrative Support Professional

· Certified Nursing Assistant and Advanced Certified Nursing Assistant

· Patient Intake & Billing

· Phlebotomy

· Sterile Processing Supply Technician

· Computer Numerical-Controlled (CNC) Operator

· MIG Production Welding

· Core Construction Basic Equipment Operator

· Network Cable Installer

· Commercial Vehicle Operator Training (Class A or B CDL)

These are all careers DMACC has identified as in need for more workers in that field.

“We meet those employers where they are, they identify where the needs are and we provide that training. So we’re not just pulling different training programs out of the air, it’s really based on what the employers needs are,” Pam Gaddy, one of DMACC’s Employment Training Specialist.

Gaddy said during this pandemic, it’s careers these young adults want as well.

“So we see right now during this COVID-19 period, that people want to find out what more they can provide for the community. They are not looking for the status quo, they are looking at ‘how am I going to make an impact within my neighborhood, within my community, and how can I use my skill sets. Do I have the skill sets to be able to do that? And we are finding out that they are interested in finding out what more they can contribute,” Gaddy said.

DMACC will utilize community and neighborhood organizations for referrals to the program.

The awarding of the grant is part of the Job Corps Scholars Program, a new national demonstration project aimed at providing at-risk youth with job skills instruction, educational opportunities and individualized employment counseling.

For more information on this program, please call (515) 697-7710 or email

klmaher@dmacc.edu.