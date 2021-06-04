DMACC closed Friday after experiencing cybersecurity issue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College closed on Friday to investigate a cybersecurity incident that impacted a portion of its network.

“Upon learning of the incident, out of an abundance of caution, DMACC took certain systems offline including online instruction until the situation is assessed and resolved,” said DMACC spokesperson Todd Jones. “Currently, DMACC has no evidence that any of our student or facility information has been accessed or misused.”

Some of DMACC’s IT assets, including online instruction and its telephone system, may not be fully available right now.

DMACC is now working with outside cybersecurity experts who regularly analyze the same type of security incidents.

“Our IT team is working diligently to restore the impacted systems and services and bring them back online as soon as possible,” Jones said.

DMACC will be extending registration deadlines effective June 3 until the issue is resolved.

“Our investigation remains ongoing,” Jones said. “We are working to address any issues related to this incident and will provide our community updates as needed.”