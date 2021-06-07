DMACC closed again on Monday after cybersecurity incident last week

WASHINGTON, DC -- Des Moines-native Doug Jensen is asking to be released from detention as he awaits trial for his alleged role in the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6th. In a lengthy court filing, attorneys for Jensen say he was lead astray by the Qanon conspiracy and former president Trump in the months leading up to the assault. The filing comes one day before Jensen is set to to arraigned in federal court in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Jensen is one of the most identifiable participants seen in video captured during the US Capitol riot. Jensen was at the front of a pack of rioters illegally entering the US Capitol. Jensen can be seen wearing a 'Qanon' t-shirt in dozens of photos and videos. Jensen has said he wanted to be at the front of the crowd so 'Q' - the non-existent leader of a fictional anti-pedophilia organization - would take credit for the assault on the Capitol.