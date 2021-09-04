DM Roosevelt vs Waukee, 2021 (Full Game)

WAUKEE, Iowa — Des Moines Roosevelt pulled off a historic victory over Waukee on Friday. The Roughriders beat the Warriors 19-3, ending the Des Moines city schools’ 13-year losing streak against the CIML suburban schools.

Roosevelt junior quarterback Jamison Patton was the standout player in the game, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for a third.

Roosevelt is now 2-0 this season. Waukee fell to 0-2.

