DM police officer and suspect battling serious injuries after being struck by vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer and an alleged fleeing suspect are battling serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle along SE 14th street Monday evening.

Police say an officer initiated a traffic stop in the 3700 block of SE 14th street at approximately 7:44pm Tuesday when he witnessed a car driving in reverse in the northbound lane. During the stop police say the suspect provided a false identity and allegedly fled the vehicle. The officer followed in pursuit and the altercation turned physical in the roadway. During the altercation an oncoming vehicle in the northbound lane struck both the officer and suspect. Both were taken to local hospitals with what has only been descirbed as serious injuries.

During the investigation officers learned the suspect has outstanding warrants and is known to often be armed. The names of the suspect and officer have not been released at this time.

The 3700 block of SE 14th Street, northbound, is temporarily closed at Watrous Avenue. This

closure is expected to last three hours. Southbound lanes are reduced to one lane.