DM City Council Passes Parking Changes to Combat ‘Scooping the Loop’

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is hoping to break up the “scooping the loop” tradition through downtown with a targeted new parking ordinance.

On Monday night, the city council approved a plan to make 12th Street a no parking zone on both sides between Walnut Street and Grand Avenue from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. The council hopes it will cut down on the weekend traffic that circles through downtown along Grand Avenue and Locust streets repeatedly, creating a “loop” of traffic.

The ordinance was recommended by the Des Moines Police Department. City leaders say they recognize the tradition of “scooping the loop” in the city, but they want to end the dangers that can come with it.

“People can continue to come down here safely, but it’s the speed, it’s the reckless driving,” says council member Josh Mandelbaum, “Those type of things are behaviors that shouldn’t be a part of the tradition and we don’t need to promote or welcome that down here.”

The ordinance takes effect immediately upon passage. The first no parking night on 12th Street will be this Friday.