POLK COUNTY, IOWA — On Tuesday morning divers were able to recover the body of a man who went missing after falling into Saylorville Lake on Monday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the man was a passenger in a boat when he fell overboard and didn’t resurface around 5:00 pm on Memorial Day. Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched but no signs of the man were found before the search was called off due to darkness. The search resumed at 7:00 am on Tuesday and divers located the body around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name at this time until family has made notifications.