ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all.

Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan.

“It’s been 38 years since they have been searching for him,” said Chaos Divers team member Jacob Grubbs. “Let’s try and bring them answers.”

The Chaos Divers team first searched the waters in and around Albia with their sonar equipment two months ago. They did not find any traces of Milligan then, but they vowed to try again.

“It’s our word to families that if we don’t find your lost loved one, we will be back,” Grubbs said. We didn’t want to stop. I felt guilty and sad that we weren’t able to bring them answers.”

Harry Milligan’s brother, Mark, said he’s grateful someone else is helping him with the mystery that has haunted his family for nearly four decades.

“I want to bring him home and put him to rest,” Mark Milligan said. “They’ve recovered eleven bodies, eleven loved ones in nine months. They want to make it number twelve.”

The Chaos Divers will spend the next week in Iowa looking for any sign of Harry Milligan. If you have any tips on where he could be, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 932-7815.