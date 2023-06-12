DAVENPORT, Iowa — The dismantling process for a downtown Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed May 28 is set to begin Monday, according to a Sunday evening news release from the City of Davenport.

Over the past week, the city has been engaged with structural engineers, regulatory authorities, and a contracting company that are advising when best and how to fully dismantle the partially collapsed building at 324 Main Street, according to the city.

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (Brian Weckerly, OurQuadCities.com)

“This has been a thorough planning process that has considered asbestos removal and the impact on neighboring properties,” the release says. “Part of the preparation included inspections of nearby structures to determine their vulnerability. That last resulted in the City ordering the vacation of the remaining occupied apartments at 400 and 410 North Main Street.”

It is anticipated that crews will begin the dismantling process on Monday, June 12.

“Once the dismantling work is complete, crews will then need to remove the debris and clear the site. This process is expected to take several weeks,” according to the release.

According to a building permit, permission has been given to the D. W. Zinser Company in Walford, Iowa, for the demolition of the building known as The Davenport, 324 Main St.

“Due to large building failure/collapse and existing structure instability – emergency demo of entire building per notice and order issued 5/29/23 by order of DFD (Davenport Fire Department) and on site visual engineers reporting. Demolish building as per city code. Backfill inspection required. All accessory structures are to be removed per Title 17 of the City of Davenport Municipal Code,” the permit says.

The permit was issued June 8, 2023, and expires Dec. 7, 2023, according to the document.

Dismantling, which requires heavy machinery to pick up pieces and move them, means taking apart parts of a building. Demolition can involve bulldozers, large backhoes, wrecking balls or even blasting.