DES MOINES, Iowa — Due to the flooding on the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation for ten counties on Monday.

It allows the counties involved to benefit from state resources to respond and recover from the flooding. The counties that are included in the proclamation are Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott.

Gov. Reynolds also activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston to coordinate the state’s response activities.

The state is encouraging anyone who lives along the river to have an evacuation plan and to prepare an emergency kit with supplies for several days.