DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s the nations fastest growing sport. Now, it’s easier than ever for central Iowans to enjoy pickleball, with the official opening of Dinks Pickleball located inside the Merle Hay Mall.

Setting up shop at the old Kohl’s store, Dinks pickleball is a 73,000 square foot hotspot for pickleball lovers — enough space for 13 professional courts.

Owner David Lanning says no matter where people are at in their pickleball game, Dinks is a place that’s open to all skill levels.

“We’ll have anywhere from intro to pickleball to intermediate advanced classes,” Lanning said. “We’ll do private instruction and group instruction pretty soon. We’ll have leagues coming up, tournaments, events. You know, outside of that, obviously we’ll have the open play, being able to reserve courts to play. But really what we want to do here is build a community for all the pickleball people to come together.”

Lanning also says Dinks is a place for all ages to come together and enjoy the sport.

“I think that’s probably one of the biggest misconceptions, actually, is that pickleball is a game for, you know, the older population,” Lanning said. “It’s certainly great for the older population. And I think that’s really what has attributed to the growth of pickleball. Yesterday, you know, we’ve got kids out here, seven, eight-years-old, and then we’ve got players out here that are well into their 80s. So it really is a game that can be enjoyed by all generations. And quite frankly, they can all be on the court at the same time, enjoying it as a family.”

Throughout the week of Nov. 27 non-members are allowed to try Dinks Pickleball out before Dinks switches to a membership-based facility on Dec. 4.

