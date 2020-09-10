‘Uniquely Iowa’ Movie on Amazon Prime

JOHNSTON, Iowa – “Red Sunset Drive” is a uniquely Iowa movie now available on Amazon Prime. Based on a novel by the same name written by Iowa author Jan Walters, who cowrote the screenplay, “Red Sunset Drive” was shot in Iowa by crew made up of almost all Iowans.

Chief Photojournalist Mike Borland talked recently with film maker Thor Moreno. Thor directed this movie and talks about what it means to a project like “Red Sunset Dawn” to be on a major streaming service as well as making movies in Iowa. Thor worked on another project, “Unhuman Nature”, that was added to Amazon after the conversation featured here.

Produce Iowa, the state entity involved in promoting and facilitating media productions in Iowa, tells us there are normally about a dozen film projects based in Iowa each year. 2020 has seen a decline in those productions but one of the few to be greenlighted by SAG-AFTRA, “Complete Bull”, was able to wrap up shooting earlier this year.

A list of Iowa-based productions was compiled by Produce Iowa. One of those films, “Saving Brinton” is featured on film buff site MUBI Thursday, September 10.