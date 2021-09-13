Sunflowers on the Carl Voss Trail

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Carl Voss Trail has been complete and in use for a year now. As summer 2021 winds down, a large field of sunflowers brings a splash of color to the ups, downs and turns of the trail.

Walkers, cyclists, skaters and boarders come across the sunflowers just north of East Rose Avenue as they make their way between downtown and Easter Lake on the almost 5 mile long trail.

