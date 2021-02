ADEL, Iowa — With temperatures topping out in the single digits across Iowa and more of the same in the forecast this week, I packed my camera and Drone13 and headed out to find something cold and, hopefully, pleasant to watch.

The Raccoon River flows around the eastern edge of Adel. The dam at Island Park opens the ice for a stretch. That’s were I found the frigid air interacting with the water before it slipped back under the ice covering the river.