Load-In: The Dew Tour at Lauridsen Skate Park

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Lauridsen Skate Park was buzzing with activity Monday, but it’s not full of skaters. Workers are setting the stage for the Dew Tour that begins next week.

Polk County Conservation Deputy Director Doug Romig says it was great to be able to open for a few days so the public could skate at the country’s largest skate park before the Dew Tour takes over for the only Olympic Qualifier in the US.

The southern end of the park will remain open during load-in and those with tickets can skate there during the event.