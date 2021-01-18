Ice Fisherman: ‘You Got to Get Out of the House’ in the Days of COVID-19

BONDURANT, Iowa –– Lake Petocka was dotted with over a dozen ice fishing groups Monday, catching panfish and, thanks to the Iowa DNR stocking the lake with them in November, some trout.

Bill Hovey brought his fishing rods from Urbandale and sat on the ice with a friend he’s fished with for 40 years. They drilled some holes and hooked some fish. Hovey said fish are better to eat when they are caught through the ice because the water is clearer than other times of the year.

Hovey recalled when ice fishing shelters were made of wood and left in place all season. He welcomes the new, lightweight pop-up shelters, but he said if it’s so cold he needs a shelter, he will stay home. He also paid the extra fee to keep any trout he catches but added that it’s worth the money even if he doesn’t catch any fish.

Lake Petocka is a 19-acre lake on the northeastern edge of Bondurant. The ice Monday was about 8 inches thick.