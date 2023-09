DES MOINES, Iowa — Axios Des Moines reporter Linh Ta joined WHO 13’s Zach Fisher on the Digital Desk to discuss the Iowa Democratic Party’s decision on the caucus date.

Democrats will caucus on January 15, 2024 — the same day as Iowa Republicans. But with a new mail-in ballot proposal, new state laws and pressure from the Democratic National Committee, it is unclear how the caucuses will pan out.