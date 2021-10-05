Fall colors are on their way

LEHIGH, Iowa – A trip to Dolliver Park Monday shows the green of summer is still the dominant color amongst the oak and walnut trees throughout the park. Driving through the park and looking down on the park with Drone13 reveal splashes of yellow and orange.

Walking into Boneyard Hollow and hiking the trail above reveals more color, mostly yellows, on some of the smaller trees. Getting into the woods pays off and affords a close-up view of yellow leaves with some green clinging to the veins. It appears the peak of color isn’t far off.

The Iowa DNR website has a fall color page that can help guide you to more color as the weeks to come. There is also a reminder there: Central Iowa may not see as much color as usual due to the drought as trees are dropping leaves before the color changes.