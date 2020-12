DOWS, IOWA –– When they see a symbol of our country dead on an icy river, shot in the head, people get angry. When they see a way to help find whoever killed the bald eagle, found over the weekend, they respond.

Wright County Conservation Director Eric Rector was shocked when the post about the eagle on Facebook drew 100,000 hits and, at last check, 1.3K shares. On top of that, the post offers to help by contributing to a reward fund. As of this writing over $3,000 has been pledged.