Drake Reacts: Tank Cam And Griff II

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake University campus is quietly excited the day after a 13-year NCAA tournament drought ended, but that’s more related to COVID-19 protocols than a lack of enthusiasm.

“Tank Cam” was anything but quiet. ShanQuan “Tank” Hemphill shared his experience at the socially-distanced team watch party, wearing a body camera, rolling at the big moment.

At the Drake Bookstore most interest was online, as official tournament shirts sold out quickly before more were made available. Inside the store basketball fans and campus visitors found plenty of other Drake gear, including the new Griff II bobblehead. In an Instagram post, Griff II announced a partnership with his counterpart at Butler University, Butler Blue IV, also a live Bulldog mascot. Butler Blue IV will represent Griff II Thursday, in West Lafayette, Indiana, as the Bulldogs take on Wichita State. Griff II can’t make the trip as he respects COVID-19 guidelines.