BOONE, Iowa -- Viral video this week showed two separate incidents after boys basketball games this week. In one clip a player was knocked over in a post-game handshake in a game at Carlisle. Another incident happened after a game at East Union, where at least one punch was thrown.

"You know you can’t help but be disappointed when you see something like that happen, sportsmanship and ... and character are things we emphasize," said Tom Keating Executive Director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the organization that regulates boys high school sports in Iowa. "It’s basically about respecting the person across from you for you know doing what they feel they need to do to try to win a contest and you’re doing what you need to do and then you know when it’s all said and done and it’s over to just acknowledge that we gave our best effort against each other."