A Friday flight in the fall

MADRID, Iowa – A cool morning along the Des Moines River seemed like a good time and place to put Drone13 in the air. What happened next is all about being in the right place at the right time.

In this case I was looking for some fall color with the backdrop of the High Trestle Bridge. When I saw pelicans in the air I added them to this bit of Friday feature story. As a professor told my intro to journalism class way back when, “Some stories are the meat and potatoes, some are the salad and the dessert.”

Enjoy this dessert.

