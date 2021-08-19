Did your power flicker off Wednesday night? Utility company explains why

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of people in the metro experienced a flicker in their power Wednesday night.

MidAmerican Energy tells us there was a transformer failure at a substation in Johnston around 9:15 that caused a power dip metro-wide.

The issue lasted longer for some than for others. About 1,200 customers lost power for two to three seconds while another 2,400 lost it for two to three minutes.

Around the same time, a separate equipment failure knocked out power to 233 customers in Ankeny and the north side of Des Moines. Service was restored for most customers about an hour later, but some didn’t get their power back on until after midnight.