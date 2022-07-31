DES MOINES, IOWA — Kids often look up to sporting figures as idols, icons and their heroes. And the same applies still for skateboarding professionals

The Dew Tour just wrapped up it’s second year in a row at Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown and it’s helping metro kids grow their love for the sport.

“Yeah it definitely makes me want to practice more and it inspires me so much because I know I want to be up there some day and I want to do that some day,” said Mila from Des Moines.

Mila has been skateboarding for just over a year now, ever since she stood on her older sister’s skateboard.

“I just really like watching people compete it’s really fun, Sky Brown and Brice, those guys are really good and Gavin is good too,” said Mila talking about her favorite skaters competing. Sky Brown won the bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games at age 13, and Mila said that is what motivates her to practice as much as she does.

Children and teenagers were able to skate on the second half of Lauridsen Skatepark while the professionals competed. Another metro kid said this is his first year at the Dew Tour and it was well worth it.

“This is my first time here, well yesterday was,” said D’Mondre from Des Moines. “I just got a board of mine signed by the whole Burough skate team, Shane O’Neill, crazy.”

D’Mondre said that his goal is competing in his hometown during the Dew Tour.

“I might just try to get better and better every time, who knows, I might be here next,” said D’Mondre.