Dew Tour brings in around $4M to Des Moines metro; City may host tour in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — After four days full of world-class skateboarding, Dew Tour Des Moines is wrapped up and hundreds of the world’s best skateboarders are heading home.

The event was a major success for Des Moines. Tickets sold out each day, drawing more than 2,000 fans per day to Lauridsen Skatepark, which is the largest skatepark in the United States.

Catch Des Moines says the Dew Tour brought in an estimated $4 million to the metro economy.

For four days, 300 of the world’s top skateboarders from 38 countries came to Des Moines to compete. Those athletes, coupled with the fans, meant profits for local hotels and restaurants. Catch Des Moines says the Dew Tour could not have come at a better time for the hospitality industry which was hit hard by the pandemic.

Catch Des Moines already hopes to bring the Dew Tour back next year.

“We’re not able to say for sure if that’s going to be the case because we don’t know yet, but we are working on it. It just ended yesterday and we’re already going to start working on that again,” said Brock Konrad, vice president of marketing at Catch Des Moines.

“Our contract was for one year, with the option to renew. So our partners with Catch Des Moines and Polk County Conservation, once we finish loading out and take a little bit of a breath, I think collectively we’ll get back together as a team and make that decision,” said Dew Tour spokesperson Melissa Gulloti.

Polk County Conservation said it would be happy to welcome the Dew Tour back to Des Moines in 2022.

“We look forward to participating in future discussions and planning,” said Kami Rankin, community outreach coordinator at Polk County Conservation.

By having Lauridsen Skatepark, Konrad said Des Moines can host a number of skateboarding competitions.

Lauridsen Skatepark will reopen to the public this Friday.