Detention Hearing Tuesday for Des Moines QAnon Supporter Charged in US Capitol Riot

DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a Des Moines man facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in the storming of the US Capitol earlier this month.
Doug Jensen, 41, will appear via video conference from the Polk County Jail for a federal detention hearing Tuesday afternoon. A magistrate will then decide whether Jensen should be extradited to Washington, D.C. to face further legal proceedings or released on bail.
Federal court documents indicate Jensen is facing six charges:
- Civil Disorder
- Assaulting, resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Jensen was seen in multiple videos and photos from Jan. 6th, among the mob of President Trump’s supporters hoping to disrupt Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
He is seen wearing a QAnon t-shirt as he chased a police officer in the Capitol. The FBI has labeled the conspiracy movement a domestic terrorist threat.
According to federal court documents, he told investigators he wanted to make sure he was one of the first people inside the Capitol so his QAnon t-shirt would be seen on video and “Q” would “get the credit” for the riot.
Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot.