Detention Hearing Tuesday for Des Moines QAnon Supporter Charged in US Capitol Riot

This photo provided by Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Douglas Jensen. Authorities have arrested Jensen from Des Moines, Iowa, who allegedly took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, that officers assisted the FBI in arresting Jensen on Friday night at his home. (Polk County (Iowa) Jail via AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a Des Moines man facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in the storming of the US Capitol earlier this month.

Doug Jensen, 41, will appear via video conference from the Polk County Jail for a federal detention hearing Tuesday afternoon. A magistrate will then decide whether Jensen should be extradited to Washington, D.C. to face further legal proceedings or released on bail.

Federal court documents indicate Jensen is facing six charges:

Civil Disorder

Assaulting, resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Jensen was seen in multiple videos and photos from Jan. 6th, among the mob of President Trump’s supporters hoping to disrupt Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He is seen wearing a QAnon t-shirt as he chased a police officer in the Capitol. The FBI has labeled the conspiracy movement a domestic terrorist threat.

According to federal court documents, he told investigators he wanted to make sure he was one of the first people inside the Capitol so his QAnon t-shirt would be seen on video and “Q” would “get the credit” for the riot.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot.