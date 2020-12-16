Detectives Seek Arson Suspect Who Caught Fire Running from Crime Scene

POLK COUNTY, Iowa –The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in a vehicle arson, who was captured on surveillance video running from the scene after they caught fire.

Suspect vehicle. (Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives say the arson happened December 11 at 11:17 p.m. in the parking lot of a business at 5109 NE 17th Street in Des Moines.

Officials are releasing video and images of the incident as well as the vehicle the suspect is suspected to have fled the scene in — a white four door sedan with a darker colored wheel on the rear driver’s side.

The suspect may have suffered injuries to their arms after catching fire.

If you have any information about the arson you can contact Crime Stoppers at (515)223-1400 or (800)452-1111.