DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds shared a figure before economic development leaders on Thursday that showed some promise: more people are moving into the state, rather than out of the state.

“For the first time in decades, I am proud to say that Iowa’s net migration was positive, by more than 6,300 people,” the governor told about 400 people at a luncheon at DEV 2023, an economic development conference sponsored by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Utilities Association. “And while that might not sound like a lot…to put it in context, Minnesota saw a net reduction in 17,000 residents.”

The figures come from a U.S. Census Bureau report that compares states for 2020 to 2022.

Compare net migration changes among states here.

The governor pointed out Republican priorities to reduce taxes to make the state more attractive.

“Since I’ve come to office, we’ve remade our tax code from top to bottom, enacting a flat income rate of 3.9%, a flat corporate tax rate of 5.5% and eliminating taxes on our retirement beginning this year.”

Census Bureau numbers show Iowa’s overall population still remains below the national average. The state grew the 30th fastest in the country last year and the 29th fastest since 2010. The state also has the 10th worst rate for “brain drain.” 34% more college graduates leave the state after their graduation compared to those who remain in Iowa.