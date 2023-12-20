AMES, Iowa — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis brought his campaign to Sweet Caroline’s in Ames on Wednesday. There was much conversation about the Colorado Supreme Court Ruling, which took Donald Trump off the Colorado ballot due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 rush on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

DeSantis spent the afternoon outlining his record as Governor of Florida, and how that would work to govern the nation in Washington.

In an interview with WHO 13, DeSantis said he expects the Colorado ruling to be appealed.

“I think it should be overturned, ultimately voters get to make these decisions, a court just can’t remove somebody from the ballot,” said DeSantis. “What are we gonna do we’re gonna say Biden can be removed from the ballot, I mean he’s letting 8 million people in illegally that’s violated the constitution.”

DeSantis said the campaign needs to focus on the Biden record, not all the court cases.

“We do not want 2024 to play into the Democrats hands and have it be about all these trials and legal cases, because this Colorado Supreme Court decision was a joke,” said the Florida Governor. “I think it’s going to get overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, but the Democrats got so many more arrows, they’re gonna be firing these things all year.”

“It’s probably not an issue with this as Colorado’s probably not gonna vote for Republicans anyway, so the end of the day doesn’t matter,” said DeSantis supporter, Derek Duncan.

“I think it is good that at least that brings it to the supreme court, where they can decide for all states,” said Kevin Cavallin, an independent voter.