DES MOINES, Iowa — A vast majority of Des Moines Public Schools students are non-white. Some of those students shared their concerns about a lack of non-white educators and mentors at Thursday’s Youth Town Hall.

“A lot of little black kids and even bigger black kids they don’t see people who look like them, so they don’t think that they can become anything,” Roosevelt High School freshman Deziyre Miller said at the town hall.

According to the district, 66 percent of Des Moines Public Schools students are non-white, while 93 percent of educators in Des Moines are white.

Theron Hobbs is responsible for recruiting and retaining teachers within Des Moines Public Schools. He was a panelist at the town hall, and said these conversations are needed to improve the DMPS culture.

“When the students feel disrespected, when they feel they’re being discriminated against, when they feel they’re being neglected, that causes them to want to retreat,” Hobbs said. “That should not be rocket science to us because as adults, we feel the same way.”

Several students used the town hall to share their experiences of possible discrimination and neglect from educators.

“All the kids that are valued and listened to by the leadership, they all are white,” Miller said. “The kids who really need the most help, like my friends and myself, are Black.”

“There’s a lot of racist, transphobic comments by students, and some teachers are right next to the students and don’t say anything,” said fellow Roosevelt High School freshman Nikunja Budathoki. “The kids don’t see a future for themselves because teachers and the whole system doesn’t build you for a future sometimes.”

Hobbs said these are tough comments to listen to, but that they need to be said.

“Too often, the youth feel like the adults don’t care, especially if you work at the district level,” Hobbs said. “It’s important for them to know that we genuinely care about their well-being, and that there are people close to power and influence in the district that can try to make things happen. I think it’s vitally important for us to be present and say, ‘We are with you.'”

Hobbs said he wants to improve Des Moines’ efforts to recruit teachers from out of state to help find the right educators.

He said he will pass on all that was said at the Youth Town Hall to incoming superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts so that they can act on the students’ concerns.

“There’s now a time to create action…relevant, meaningful, substantive action, because our kids are crying out to us,” Hobbs said.